2 arrested after burglary in Phelan; homeowner was away on military deployment

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two Phelan residents were arrested after allegedly burglarizing a residence while the homeowner was away on military deployment, officials said.

It happened on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in the 12000 block of Smith Road in Phelan.

At about 9:52 am, deputies responded to the residence after receiving a report of a burglary in progress at the location.

According to a sheriff’s news release, the caller stated they are currently watching the home while the victim is away on military deployment.

“The caller noticed two suspicious people on the property and attempted to confront the subjects, but they fled on foot climbing a fence to get away,” stated officials.

The witness informed deputies Winegar and Solorio from the Victor Valley Phelan sub-station that the suspects fled in a blue Nissan Xterra.

Deputies checked the area and located a matching vehicle nearby with the 24-year-old female suspect, Ashley Brown, inside. The second suspect, Brian Fronek, 23, was also located.

Sheriff’s officials said during the investigation several items stolen from the home were located and Brown and Fronek were arrested.

Both Brown and Fronek were booked at the High Desert Detention Center for residential burglary PC459.

According to jail records, Ashley Brown is being held on a $75,000 bail and Brian Casey Fronek is being held on a $25,000 bail. Both parties are scheduled to appear in a Victorville courtroom on April 17, 2020.

