2 Apple Valley men arrested on child pornography charges out on bail

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two Apple Valley men arrested for possession, distribution, and manufacturing child pornography involving a 14-year-old female victim are out on bail.

On May 23, 2022, detectives from the Apple Valley Police Department and San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Specialized Investigation Division – Crimes Against Children (CAC), began an investigation into an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) cyber tip.

On September 8, 2022, detectives served a search warrant at a residence in the Town of Apple Valley.

Through investigation, detectives identified Gregory Paul and Joseph Paul, as the suspects and discovered evidence of the crime of possession, distribution, and manufacturing of child pornography.

Gregory and Joseph were arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center and both of the 34-year-old men were later released on bail.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Detective T. Gagne at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

