Adelanto News
2 airlifted from Monday night crash on Palmdale Rd in Adelanto
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two people injured in a Monday night crash in Adelanto were airlifted to trauma centers.
It happened at 11:34 pm, on June 22nd at the intersection of Palmdale and Aster Roads. Upon arrival, first responders located a white Hyundai and a black Corolla with major damage.
San Bernardino County firefighters performed extrication to remove a female driver trapped inside of a white sedan. Firefighters requested two helicopters to land at the scene and airlift two of the three injured to trauma centers.
Mercy 2 transported one patient to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center and Reach 13 transported the other to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.
The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station.
