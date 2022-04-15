2 airlifted from crash on Village Drive in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two people were airlifted from an early morning crash in Victorville.

The two vehicle crash was reported at 5:52 am on April 15, 2022, at the Inter of Village Drive and Puesta Del Sol Drive.

Emergency crews arrived on scene and located a white Honda sedan with major front end damage and a woman trapped behind the wheel. The pick up truck overturned onto its side.

Firefighters from Victorville City Fire requested two helicopters to respond and land at the scene. Mercy Air helicopters landed on Village Drive and airlifted the patients to trauma centers.

Village Drive was closed for over an hour between Eto Camino and Blue Canyon Drive for the investigation.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.