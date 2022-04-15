All News
2 airlifted from crash on Village Drive in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two people were airlifted from an early morning crash in Victorville.
The two vehicle crash was reported at 5:52 am on April 15, 2022, at the Inter of Village Drive and Puesta Del Sol Drive.
Emergency crews arrived on scene and located a white Honda sedan with major front end damage and a woman trapped behind the wheel. The pick up truck overturned onto its side.
Firefighters from Victorville City Fire requested two helicopters to respond and land at the scene. Mercy Air helicopters landed on Village Drive and airlifted the patients to trauma centers.
Village Drive was closed for over an hour between Eto Camino and Blue Canyon Drive for the investigation.
The cause of the accident is currently under investigation and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News7 days ago
Murder investigation underway after 24-year-old man found dead in Hesperia
-
All News7 days ago
Homicide investigation underway on Topango Road in Victorville
-
All News6 days ago
2 killed, 2 airlifted from crash on southbound I-15 near Newberry Springs
-
All News7 days ago
Bank robbery suspect shot and killed by police in Fontana
-
All News6 days ago
1 person airlifted after head-on crash on Mariposa Road in Hesperia
-
All News7 days ago
Sig Alert issued along SR 138 on the Hesperia side due to a crash investigation
-
All News4 days ago
75-year-old Victorville woman killed inside her home identified as Maria Wetzel
-
Adelanto News3 days ago
3 convicted felons arrested after displaying marijuana on the hood of a car in Adelanto