2 airlifted after rollover crash in Hesperia Saturday night
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Firefighters responded to a rollover crash that critically injured two people Saturday night.
San Bernardino County Fire responded to the 9200 block of Cottonwood Avenue between Olive and Sultana Streets just before 9:00 p.m. on September 19, 2020.
Firefighters located four vehicles that were damaged and requested two helicopters for two critically injured people.
According to scanner traffic, one of the critically injured occupants was trapped underneath an overturned white SUV, and it took firefighters about 15 minutes to free the person.
In total, six people were injured, two of them sustained critical injuries and four others sustained minor injuries. Amongst the injured was an elderly female driver of the Hyundai SUV.
The two helicopters, Mercy Air 22 and Reach 13 landed at Hesperia High School just before 9:30 p.m. to further transport the two victims to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Hesperia Police Department.
