2 airlifted after head-on crash on Hesperia Road in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two people involved in a head-on crash were airlifted to trauma centers Sunday in Victorville.
The two-vehicle collision was reported at 5:30 pm, on August 14, 2022, on Hesperia Road near Coad Road, south of Green Tree Blvd.
According to witnesses, a woman was driving a Chevy Malibu and a male was driving a Lexus.
Both drivers were critically injured and airlifted to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center and Loma Linda University.
Hesperia Road was closed between Cherry Hill Drive and Winona Road while the patients were transported and the scene was cleared. The stretch of roadway is currently reduced down to two lanes due to the Green Treen Inn extension project.
The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Victorville Police Department.
