2 airlifted after crash in Victorville, unrelated driver arrested for DUI after driving into accident scene

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupDecember 21, 2023Last Updated: December 21, 2023
tbone traffic accident investigation in victorville on mojave drive

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Deputies investigating a crash that left two people critically injured also ended up arresting an unrelated driver for DUI after driving into the scene of the accident and nearly hitting a deputy.

On December 18, 2023, at about 6:55 pm, a two-vehicle t-bone crash occurred at the intersection of Mojave Drive and Diamond Road.

Emergency personnel with Victorville City Fire responded to the incident and located two vehicles, a gray four sedan with major front-end damage and a blue four-door sedan with major damage to the driver-side door.

Firefighters used the jaws of life to help extricate one of the drivers who was trapped. Two helicopters were requested for two people reported to have critical injuries. An update on their injuries was not available at the time of this article.

The investigation prompted a hard road closure of Mojave Drive for the injured to be transported and the scene cleared up.

tbone traffic accident investigation in victorville on mojave drive

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta told VVNG that during the collision investigation, a DUI driver drove through the scene and nearly struck a deputy. “The driver was contacted and arrested,” stated Huerta.

According to public arrest records, the driver arrested was identified as Michael Bruce Harvey, 51, a resident of Covina, who was booked for DUI Alcohol, and Drug. He was cite-released and is no longer in custody.

The cause of the traffic collision is under investigation by the Victorville Police Department.

tbone traffic accident investigation in victorville on mojave drive
