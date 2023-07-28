2 airlifted after a shootout inside the Desert Oasis Apartments in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two people were airlifted after a shoot-out inside the Desert Oasis Apartments in Adelanto.

It happened on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at approximately 5:50 p.m., when deputies with the Victor Valley/Adelanto Station responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call in the 11300 block of Lee Avenue.

Upon arriving, deputies advised Sheriff’s Dispatch a shootout was occurring at the location, and shortly after a lethal force encounter occurred.

Officials said the suspect fled on foot from the location. “Despite an extensive search, the suspect was not located,” stated sheriff’s officials.

Authorities confirmed that no deputies were injured and it’s unknown if the suspect was injured.

Detectives from the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division responded and assumed the investigation. Several residents carrying briefcases and other belongings were escorted out of their homes.

It was discovered two victims, a 17-year-old male, and a 32-year-old male, were struck by gunfire inside one of the apartments. The two victims were airlifted to trauma centers for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information was available for release.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Ian Gosswiller, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

