2 Adelanto teens arrested after fleeing from a residential burglary

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Deputies responded to an in-progress residential burglary in Phelan and arrested two juveniles fleeing from the home, officials said.

It happened on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at 3:21pm, in the 11600 block of Aster Road in Phelan.

According to a sheriff’s news release, the victim, a female adult, who was not home at the time, reported juveniles were seen breaking her windows with baseball bats and entering her house.

“The juveniles attempted to flee on foot; however, were quickly taken into custody without incident. Stolen property belonging to the victim was found in the pocket of one of the juveniles,” stated the release.

The residence sustained extensive damages estimated at approximately $3,0000.

Officials said both 17-year-old juveniles were arrested and released into the custody of their parents.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy C. Fox, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station, Phelan Sub-Station, 760-995-8781. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

