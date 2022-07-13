2 Adelanto men arrested for burglary after one is found sleeping inside a company truck

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two Adelanto men were arrested for commercial burglary after one of them was found sleeping inside a work truck.

On Monday, July 11, 2022, at 6:33 am, deputies responded to the report of a burglary at Cannagas in the 17900 block of Adelanto Road.

Sheriff’s officials said an employee found the driver’s side door open on one of the company trucks. He also found tools and other miscellaneous items missing from buildings on the property.

While walking the property looking for missing items, he located 28-year-old Ronald Stanley sleeping inside the secured yard area and in possession of some of the stolen items.



During the investigation, deputies learned a second suspect was seen by witnesses riding away from the property on a bicycle. Deputies tracked the tire impressions from the bicycle to a trailer in the 12200 block of Hibiscus Road in Adelanto.

A search warrant for the trailer was obtained and the suspect Paul Cross, 44, was located inside, along with the stolen items.



Ronald Stanley and Paul Cross were arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for commercial burglary. Cross is being held in lieu of $25,000.00 bail. Stanley is being held without bail on a probation violation.



The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact R. Morales, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800.

Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.