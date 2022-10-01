19th Annual City of Victorville Fall Festival is happening on October 1, 2022

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — It’s a perfect day to check out the 19th Annual Fall Festival happening on October 1, 2022, from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.!

This fun, family-friendly event is FREE and open to the entire community. There will be a full day of great live music performances, rides, and activities for children in our Kids Zone, a vendor marketplace, information booths, and plenty of fun for everyone!

The Victor Valleys’ largest street fair and festival will be held outside of the Victorville City Hall located at 14343 Civic Dr.

Here’s the complete lineup of live entertainment planned. Here is the performance schedule:

MAIN STAGE:

11:30 a.m. – Opening Ceremony

11:45 a.m. – Ballet Folklorico Flores

12:30 p.m. – Woodie and the Longboards (Beach Boys & Eagles Inspired Band)

2:35 p.m. – Tabu (Cumbia & Reggaeton Band)

4:40 p.m. – Pop Vinyl (Motown & Hip-Hop Band)

COMMUNITY STAGE:

12:30 p.m. – Recreation Contract Class Instructor: Unity Dance

1:30 p.m. – Donut eating Contest

2 p.m. – Super hero training with Captain America, Spiderman, Black Widow, and Wonder Woman

3:30 p.m. – Recreation Contract Class: Guitar Demo

4:30 p.m. – Limbo Contest

