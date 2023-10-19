All NewsFeaturedHesperia News

1955 Chevy Panel Wagon involved in a traffic accident Wednesday morning in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG. com) — A classic car was damaged in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in the City of Hesperia.

It happened at about 7:46 a.m., on October 18, 2023, at the intersection of Ranchero Road and Seventh Avenue.

The collision involved a blue 1955 Chevy Panel Wagon, a 2019 Cadillac SUV, and a dark Toyota Corolla.

1955 chevy panel wagon traffic collision

The intersection of the collision is in preparation for having a traffic signal installed as part of the Ranchero Road Widening Project.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the accident is under investigation by the Hesperia Sheriff’s Station.

