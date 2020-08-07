1900 lbs of marijuana seized from six residential locations in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Search warrants at six different homes in Victorville resulted with 1900 lbs of marijuana seized.

During the month of July, deputies with Victorville Police Department’s Multiple Enforcement Team (MET) conducted an extensive investigation into several residential locations throughout the city, suspected to be illegal, indoor marijuana cultivation sites.

Information obtained through the investigation led to the procurement of search warrants for multiple locations.

On July 23, 2020, MET deputies conducted a one-day operation, serving six search warrants. During the service of the search warrants, all six of the locations were confirmed to have been converted into illegal cultivation sites.

Deputies discovered 4,997 marijuana plants, in various stages of growth, inside the six houses. In total, over 1,900 pounds of marijuana was seized for destruction.

14300 block of Pioneer Way, Victorville

14300 block of Pioneer Way, Victorville

15900 block of Opal Mountain Place, Victorville

15900 block of Blue Colt Way, Victorville

13700 block of Sunshine Terrace Street, Victorville

14900 block of Stone Drive, Victorville

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Victorville Police Department’s Multiple Enforcement Team at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

