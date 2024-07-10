19-Year-Old Victorville Resident Identified After Drowning at Deep Creek Spillway

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — At approximately 4:10 p.m. on July 9, 2024, deputies responded to a report of a drowning at the Deep Creek spillway.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez confirmed that an adult male was transported to a local hospital, where he was unfortunately pronounced deceased.

The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office has identified the deceased as 19-year-old Edin E. Reyes-Hernandez, a resident of Victorville.

According to radio traffic, bystanders said the male went underwater and never came back up. A few moments later it was later reported the body had resurfaced. The sheriff’s 40 king helicopter flew over the area, landing at the scene to offer assistance. The pilot provided firefighters with coordinates to the location.

The incident took place at the emergency spillway, commonly known as the “Deep Creek Spillway,” located at the bottom of the Mojave River Dam basin in Hesperia. This area, which is on federal property, is not authorized for swimming or off-highway vehicle operation.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has previously stated that the Deep Creek Spillway is not a public gathering location nor a legal Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) area.

The area, including the flood control channel, is a restricted zone for public use. Signs at the end of Deep Creek Road indicate that the area is off-limits.





