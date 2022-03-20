19-year-old transient arrested in Adelanto after attempting to conceal her identity

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 19-year-old transient was arrested in Adelanto after attempting to conceal her true identity.

On Friday, March 18, 2022, at 7:03 a.m., Deputy J. Delano responded to an audible alarm at the Adelanto Government Center located in the 11600 block of Airexpressway.

During a check of the building, the deputy located Arli Ann Brown loitering outside, officials said.

According to a sheriff’s news release, the suspect stated she did not try and open any of the doors to the building.

“Brown gave Deputy Delano several fake names before providing him with her correct name and date of birth. Brown was in possession of two methamphetamine pipes and was under the influence of narcotics,” stated the news release.

Brown was arrested for providing false identification to a peace officer, under the influence of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked at High Desert Detention Center and later released. She is due to appear in court on July 5, 2022.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy J. Delano, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800.

Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

