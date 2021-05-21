Adelanto News
19-year-old shot to death in Adelanto apartment complex identified
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities identified 19-year-old Isiah Alvarado, as the man shot to death inside the Candlewick Apartments in Adelanto.
On Thursday, May 20, 2021, at 2:40 a.m. Adelanto deputies responded to the complex in the 11200 block of Chamberlaine Way for an unknown problem.
When deputies arrived, they located Alvarado unresponsive in the parking lot. Medical aid also responded, and Alvarado was pronounced deceased at the scene.
According to a sheriff’s news release, “Alvarado was talking to subjects in a vehicle in the parking lot, a gunshot was heard, and Alvarado fell to the ground. The vehicle immediately left the area.”
No suspect has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing. Detectives urge anyone with information, or anyone who witnessed the incident, to contact Detective Tony Romero, Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail at (909)387-3589.
Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
