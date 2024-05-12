19-year-old shot and killed at Motel 6 in Victorville, suspect arrested

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities arrested a suspect who shot and killed 19-year-old Jontae Marsh at a Motel 6 in the City of Victorville.

On Friday, May 10, 2024, at 1:26 p.m., deputies from the Victorville Station responded to a report of a shooting at the motel located in the 16800 block of Stoddard Wells Road.

When deputies arrived, they found Jonate Marsh, a resident of Victorville, had been shot. Marsh was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Deputies at the scene detained multiple people for questioning while the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail responded to assume the investigation.

Through investigation, Homicide detectives learned Marsh was involved in a physical altercation with suspect Terry Williams, a resident of Victorville, when Williams retrieved a firearm from his vehicle and shot Marsh.

Williams was arrested and booked in at the High Desert Detention Center where he remains without bail.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Homicide Detail at 909-890-4904.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.





