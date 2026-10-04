19-Year-Old Piñon Hills Woman Dies After Crash On Bear Valley Road In Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 19-year-old woman died following a late-night crash in Victorville on Saturday.

The San Bernardino County Coroner identified the deceased as Lizette T. Acero, a 19-year-old resident of Piñon Hills. Acero was transported to St. Mary Medical Center, where she was pronounced deceased.

The crash was reported at about 11:34 p.m. on Oct. 3, 2026, on Bear Valley Road near Stonegate Drive.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the scene, emergency personnel located a white 2017 Hyundai Elantra partially in the roadway and on the sidewalk in the westbound lanes. The passenger side of the vehicle sustained significant damage, and the passenger-side door had been ripped off.

According to witnesses at the scene, bystanders and first responders were performing CPR on a passenger of the Hyundai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three ground ambulances were requested to the scene for a total of three patients. Information regarding the conditions of the other patients was not immediately available.

The westbound lanes of Bear Valley Road were closed near Amethyst Road while authorities investigated the crash.

ADVERTISEMENT

VVNG has reached out to sheriff’s officials for additional information regarding the crash and the circumstances leading up to it.

This is a developing story. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

ADVERTISEMENT

📢 Stay connected with the High Desert’s largest news community! Join 195,000+ Members in our Facebook Group

in our Facebook Group Follow our Facebook Page ( 200,000+ followers )

) Follow us on Instagram ( 250,000+ followers )

) Get updates on Twitter and TikTok

Watch exclusive videos on YouTube 🔗 For more local news, visit VVNG.com. ADVERTISEMENT

Copyright 2026 Victor Valley News Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



Note to readers: If you value our reporting and want to see it continue, consider becoming a monthly supporter. Your contribution helps keep independent, local news accessible to everyone. Support local news today!

ADVERTISEMENT