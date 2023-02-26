All News
19-year-old killed in Saturday night crash on Hesperia Road in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 19-year-old was killed in a traffic collision Saturday night in Victorville.
On February 25, 2023, at 10:01 p.m., deputies from the Victorville Police Department, along with rescue personnel from Victorville Fire Department and American Medical Response, responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Hesperia Road and Ottawa Street.
Upon arrival, Abraham Hinojosa-Mercado was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Deputies from the Victorville Station Major Accident Investigation Team (M.A.I.T) responded and assumed the investigation.
According to a sheriff’s news release, “deputies learned a silver Nissan Sentra driven by Hinojosa-Mercado was traveling northbound on Hesperia Road, having just passed the intersection of Ottawa Street, when the vehicle lost control and crashed into a white Nissan Altima, traveling south on Hesperia Road.”
The driver of the white Nissan Altima, 32-year-old Jose Gonzalez, a resident of Victorville, remained on scene and cooperated with investigators.
All north and southbound lanes of Hesperia Road, between Green Tree Blvd and Nisqualli Road, were closed for several hours while deputies conducted their investigation.
Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact Deputy B. Moreland or R. Castillo at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
