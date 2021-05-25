19-year-old from Victorville arrested for the murder of Isiah Alvarado in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities arrested a 19-year-old from Victorville for the murder of Isiah Alvarado inside the Candlewick Apartments last Thursday.

At about 2:40 am, on May 20th deputies from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to shots fired in the 11200 block of Chamberlaine Way. Alvarado, also just 19-years-old, was located unresponsive in the parking lot of the apartment complex and was pronounced deceased at 3:23 am.

Sheriff’s officials said Alvarado was in the parking lot talking to subjects in a vehicle when a gunshot was heard and the vehicle immediately left the area.

(Isiah Alvarado, 19 years old, resident of Adelanto was identified as the victim killed. (photo – Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

Deputies from the Specialized Enforcement Division SED began assisting in the investigation and attempting to locate the suspect.

The suspect identified as Jamie Fernando Morales was taken into custody without incident on Saturday, May 22, 2021, after he was located at a residence in Victorville.

He was taken into custody without incident and transported to Sheriff’s Headquarters, where he was interviewed by Homicide Investigators. At the conclusion of the interview, Morales was booked into the Central Detention Center for PC 187.

He is currently being held on a $1 million dollar bail and is scheduled for arraignment in a Victorville courtroom on May 25, 2021.

(Photo by Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

The investigation is ongoing and detectives urge anyone with information, or anyone who witnessed the incident, to contact Detective Tony Romero, Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail at (909)387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

