19-year-old from Phelan arrested after leading police on a 67-mile long pursuit

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) –A 19-year-old that led police on a 67-mile-long pursuit was taken into custody in Phelan.

It happened on August 29, 2022, at about 1:54 am, when a deputy with the Hesperia Police Department attempted to stop a Honda being driven at a high rate of speed, near Main Street and Topaz Avenue.

The driver, Gabriel Nolasco, a resident of Phelan, failed to yield and led deputies on a pursuit through Hesperia, Victorville, and Phelan.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said the pursuit came to an end at Smith and Elsinore Roads in Phelan after deputies deployed a spike strip and then used a PIT maneuver on the Honda.

Nolasco was taken into custody without further incident. He was booked at HDDC for VC2800.2 Felony Evading and is being held on a $100,000 bail. He is scheduled for arraignment inside a Victorville courtroom on August 31st.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.