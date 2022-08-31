All News
19-year-old from Phelan arrested after leading police on a 67-mile long pursuit
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) –A 19-year-old that led police on a 67-mile-long pursuit was taken into custody in Phelan.
It happened on August 29, 2022, at about 1:54 am, when a deputy with the Hesperia Police Department attempted to stop a Honda being driven at a high rate of speed, near Main Street and Topaz Avenue.
The driver, Gabriel Nolasco, a resident of Phelan, failed to yield and led deputies on a pursuit through Hesperia, Victorville, and Phelan.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said the pursuit came to an end at Smith and Elsinore Roads in Phelan after deputies deployed a spike strip and then used a PIT maneuver on the Honda.
Nolasco was taken into custody without further incident. He was booked at HDDC for VC2800.2 Felony Evading and is being held on a $100,000 bail. He is scheduled for arraignment inside a Victorville courtroom on August 31st.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News7 days ago
Three people injured after drunk driver causes three-vehicle crash in Victorville
-
All News7 days ago
Barstow man arrested for attempted kidnapping of a 9-year-old
-
All News6 days ago
Eastbound side of SR-138 in the Cajon Pass closed due to fatal crash
-
All News3 days ago
Woman murdered inside abandoned Victorville home identified, suspect arrested
-
All News6 days ago
Motorcyclist injured in a hit and run crash in Hesperia
-
All News7 days ago
Three semis involved in crash on the NB I-15 in the Cajon Pass
-
All News5 days ago
Cigarettes and vapes stolen during a burglary at Michael’s Liquor in Victorville
-
All News4 days ago
Detectives investigating two homicides less than 24 hours apart in Victorville