19-year-old from Hesperia arrested for armed robbery

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 19-year-old man from Hesperia was arrested after an armed robbery at a local business, officials said.

It happened on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at about 2:40 pm, in the 12700 block of Main Street.

As deputies responded to the location they received information the suspect had fled the scene in a tan/gold-colored Nissan sedan. An extensive search of the area was conducted, however, the suspect vehicle had left the area.

Through investigation, it was learned the suspect, later identified as Elisha Michael Hernandez, entered the establishment, brandished a weapon, and demanded the cash from the register.

Officials said Hernandez ran north from the business where a vehicle was waiting and fled the location. “Evidence and witness statements collected during the investigation led to the identification of Hernandez,” stated a sheriff’s news release.



On May 18, 2021, at approximately 12:10 pm, dispatch received a call with information advising Hernandez was in the lobby of Motel 6 on Main Street near Cataba Road.

Deputies responded to the location and took Hernandez into custody without incident. Hernandez was booked into the High Desert Detention Center for PC 211, armed robbery. He is being held on a $200,000 bail and is scheduled for arraignment in a Victorville courtroom on May 20, 2021.

