All News
19-year-old facing child porn charges in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 19-year-old is facing child pornography charges in Victorville.
Cesar Ramirez was arrested on July 10, 2020, in Fontana by personnel from San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, Special Enforcement Detail.
Investigators from Crimes Against Children Detail (CAC), began an investigation into a cyber tip that was reported by an Electronic Service Provider (ESP), officials said.
According to a sheriff’s news release, “the cyber tip contained various images of child pornography.” Through investigation, investigators determined the ESP account belonged to Cesar Ramirez, a resident of Victorville.
CAC investigators interview Ramirez and subsequently arrested for PC 311.11 (A) Possession of Child Pornography and PC 311.2 (a) Distribution of Child Pornography.
Ramirez was subsequently booked into Central Detention Center and bail was set at $100,000.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Brian Arias, Detective Gerania Navarro or Deputy Shelly Ponce, of the Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail at (909) 387-3615.
Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.
To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
ADS
Latest News
Victorville post office lobby no longer open 24-hours
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) –The Victorville Post Office lobby is no longer open 24/7 over concerns and repeated incidents. Flyers posted...
Convicted felon from Oro Grande found with a loaded gun and meth in Muscoy
ORO GRANDE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 40-year-old convicted felon from Oro Grande out on probation is back in jail after...
19-year-old facing child porn charges in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 19-year-old is facing child pornography charges in Victorville. Cesar Ramirez was arrested on July 10,...
17-year-old Victorville girl dies from injuries after crash on La Mesa Rd and Cantina Dr
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 17-year-old Victorville girl critically hurt in a traffic accident earlier this week has died from...
Victorville City issued 180 illegal firework citations and confiscated over 500 pounds
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The City of Victorville issued 180 citations and confiscated 532 pounds of fireworks during the 4th...
Trending
-
All News4 weeks ago
Pedestrian killed on Highway 138 Wednesday
-
All News4 weeks ago
Sheriff’s Department says foul play not suspected after Black man found hanging in tree near Victorville City Library
-
All News3 weeks ago
Woman found dead inside parked van in Apple Valley
-
All News4 weeks ago
Sheriff’s officials release new details into the hanging death of Malcolm Harsch
-
All News3 weeks ago
Missing Victorville woman found dead in a field, boyfriend still missing
-
All News3 weeks ago
Coroner ID’s woman killed on Highway 138 as Markella Smith, 25
-
All News3 weeks ago
Suicide apparent in death of Malcolm Harsch, family provides statement after reviewing footage
-
All News4 weeks ago
UPDATE: MISSING TEEN FOUND SAFE