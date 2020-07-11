19-year-old facing child porn charges in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 19-year-old is facing child pornography charges in Victorville.

Cesar Ramirez was arrested on July 10, 2020, in Fontana by personnel from San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, Special Enforcement Detail.

Investigators from Crimes Against Children Detail (CAC), began an investigation into a cyber tip that was reported by an Electronic Service Provider (ESP), officials said.

According to a sheriff’s news release, “the cyber tip contained various images of child pornography.” Through investigation, investigators determined the ESP account belonged to Cesar Ramirez, a resident of Victorville.

CAC investigators interview Ramirez and subsequently arrested for PC 311.11 (A) Possession of Child Pornography and PC 311.2 (a) Distribution of Child Pornography.

Ramirez was subsequently booked into Central Detention Center and bail was set at $100,000.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Brian Arias, Detective Gerania Navarro or Deputy Shelly Ponce, of the Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail at (909) 387-3615.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.

