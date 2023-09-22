19-year-old arrested for attempted murder in Victorville after stabbing victim in the face

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A verbal altercation between two people ended with a 19-year-old getting arrested for attempted murder.

On Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at about 10:40am, deputies from the Victorville Police Department responded to the 12300 block of Roadrunner Lane, where Aniyah Wright was involved in a verbal altercation with the victim.

The altercation escalated and Wright retrieved a knife from the kitchen and charged toward family members inside the residence. In an effort to protect the other residents, the victim tackled Wright. As Wright was held down by the victim, Wright turned the knife toward the victim and stabbed the victim in the face. The victim fled the residence and called 911.

Wright was arrested for attempted murder and booked at the High Desert Detention Center. The victim was flown to a nearby trauma center for treatment.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

