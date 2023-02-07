19-year-old arrested for attempted murder after shooting at a house party in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 19-year-old from Apple Valley was arrested for attempted murder after a shooting at a house party in Victorville.

It happened on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at approximately 1:55 a.m., in the 13000 block of Round Oak Way.

Sheriff’s officials said deputies were dispatched to a 28-year-old man shot in the neck during a party at the above residence.

Emergency Medical Services responded, and the victim, a resident of Apple Valley, was transported to a trauma center. Officials said he sustained a major injury from the shooting but was expected to survive.

According to a sheriff’s news release, California Highway Patrol’s helicopter assisted by providing aerial coverage to track a vehicle fleeing the scene.

“Deputies conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. The two male occupants in the vehicle were detained and a Polymer 80 handgun was taken as evidence,” stated the release.

One of the males, Donald Newton was later arrested and booked into custody for attempted murder and carrying a loaded firearm in a public place. His bail is set at $2,000,000.

Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact Deputy Bennington or Deputy Fratt with the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Anonymous tips can be submitted to We-Tip at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or www.wetip.com.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.