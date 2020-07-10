19-year-old arrested after Thursday night pursuit in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 19-year-old Victorville teen allegedly involved in illegal street racing was taken into custody after leading deputies on a pursuit, officials said.

It happened at about 10:39 PM on Thursday, June 9, 2020, in the area of Mojave Drive and Cobalt Road in Victorville.

Deputies were dispatched to street racing in the area and when they arrived they observed vehicles leaving at a high rate of speed. A traffic stop was initiated on a black Honda Civic, however, the driver failed to yield, leading officers on a brief pursuit, officials said.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Cindy Bachman told VVNG the suspect, Codi Sherwood, stopped the vehicle in the 13300 block of Brianhead Ct. where he was subsequently arrested and the Honda was towed.

Sherwood is charged with VC2800.2(A) Felony Reckless Evading and is currently being held on a $100,000 bail. He is scheduled for arraignment in a Victorville courtroom on July 13, 2020.

(Intersection of Mojave and Cobalt as seen on Google Maps)

Vehicles impounded under the reckless evading charge may be impounded for thirty days. If convicted of a felony the individual can face 1-3 years in prison and fined up to $10,000.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.