19-year-old arrested after assaulting a man at a home in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police arrested Valentino Leon Martinez Veltri, a 19-year-old from Victorville for assaulting a friend at a residence.

On Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at approximately 11:23 pm, deputies were dispatched to an assault in the 20400 block of Rimrock Road in the Town of Apple Valley.

Deputy A. Sanders responded to the residence and learned the resident invited a friend over to his home. Sheriff’s officials said the two men became involved in an argument and the suspect punched the victim several times and left the residence.

Deputy D. Ramires located Martinez Veltri a short distance from the residence and was placed under arrest for assault with a deadly weapon. He was subsequently transported to the High Desert Detention Center where he is being held in lieu of $40,000 bail.

The 62-year-old male victim received medical treatment at the scene for his non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Sanders with Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

