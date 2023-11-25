18-Year-Old Woman ID’d as Driver Killed in Crash on Highway 395 Involving Semi Truck

HELENDALE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The San Bernardino County coroner’s office has identified an 18-year-old woman as the driver who died after a crash on Highway 395 this past Monday.

Haley C Carper, 18 of Rowland Heights was killed when her gray Honda car collided with a semi truck at about 8:18 p.m. on the 38000 block of Highway 395, just south of Kramer Junction, per a prior VVNG article.

According to the California Highway Patrol logs, the car overturned in the roadway. Trapping Carper inside. Despite life-saving measures, Carper was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The semi truck driver was uninjured and remained present at the scene. Highway 395 was closed during the investigation.

A GoFundMe account was set up for the young woman, which has raised over $5,400 in just 15 hours.

“Haley loved her family and friends, she was responsible, creative and had an enormous heart,” stated Lizzette Acosta. “Haley was very selfless in her time, helping to aid the special needs students as a senior in high school and had a plan after graduating to pursue a career as a speech therapist.”

Haley Carper was in a crash on November 20, 2023, that claimed her life. (Facebook: Robert Carper)

For those wishing to contribute, the link to the GoFundMe is here: GoFundMe For Haley Carper

“Please help the family give Haley the goodbye she deserves,” stated Acosta.

Further details regarding the incident have yet to be disclosed. However, the California Highway Patrol is conducting the investigation.

