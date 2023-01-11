18-year-old Victorville woman arrested for string of robberies and assaults

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An 18-year-old woman named Ericka Epps was arrested for a string of robberies and assaults linked to online selling/buying in Victorville.

On Saturday, November 19, 2022, at approximately 7:32 p.m., deputies from the Victorville Police Department were dispatched to gunshots heard near the 14000 block of Newcastle Way in Victorville.

Based on victim and witness statements, the suspect robbed the victim after luring him there through an online selling application.

On December 8, 2022, after an extensive investigation, Deputy E. Smith arrested Ericka Epps as the primary suspect in a string of similar robberies.

Epps was booked into custody on five felony counts of robbery, seven felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and two felony counts of attempted robbery. She remains in custody with bail set at $575,000.

The Victorville Police Department would like to remind everyone to use extreme caution when buying or selling from online applications. Helpful tips include: meeting during daylight hours, in high populated public places, make digital payments instead of cash, and be aware of your surroundings.

