18-year-old Victorville teenager killed in crash on Highway 18 identified

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner’s office identified an 18-year-old girl killed in a crash as Giselle Abundes-Ramirez, a resident of Victorville.

On Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 2:55 pm, a two-vehicle collision was reported along State Highway 18, just east of Rimrock Road in the Town of Apple Valley.

Deputies determined a black Kia Forte was westbound on State Highway 18, approaching Rimrock Road and a gray Nissan van was eastbound on State Highway 18.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

“For an unknown reason, the driver of the Kia lost control of the vehicle causing it to cross the center median and into eastbound lanes, crashing head-on into the Nissan,” stated a sheriff’s news release.

The driver of the Kia, later identified as Giselle, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene at 3:03 pm, according to the coroner’s office.

The front-seat passenger, her 16-year-old brother, sustained major injuries and was airlifted to a trauma center. The driver of the Nissan sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

According to family, the young siblings helped care for their mother during her dialysis treatments before eventually passing away about six months ago.

“She just graduated high school and was excited for getting her first job and starting college. We are heartbroken that the life she was barely starting ended so quickly,” stated the family members Facebook post.

Giselle leaves behind her father and only brother who remains hospitalized. Donations to help with her burial expenses can be made via the following Gofundme account: In Memory of Giselle

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information or who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Deputy J. Malocco or Deputy R. Grissom at the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at (760) 240-7400 of Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Related Article: Eastbound Highway 18 in Apple Valley closed due to a fatal crash