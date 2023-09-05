18-year-old Victorville robbery suspect arrested, police searching for 2nd juvenile suspect

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) –An 18-year-old female was arrested at a residence after a strong-arm robbery at Party City in Victorville.

It happened on Friday, September 1, 2023, at about 1:15 pm, in the 12400 block of Amargosa Road in Victorville.

Sheriff’s officials said multiple reporting parties saw a female adult, later identified as Tajae Johnson, and a female juvenile attempt to leave the store without paying for about $200 in merchandise.

“Employees attempted to stop the suspects, but were pushed and had objects thrown at them. The subjects fled the scene with the merchandise,” stated a police news release.

During the investigation, deputies identified Johnson and located her at a residence in Victorville.

“Deputies recovered the stolen property from Party City and recovered additional stolen property from other department stores worth a total of about $2,000,” stated the release.

Deputies arrested Johnson for PC-211 Robbery and PC-496(a) Possession of Stolen Property. Investigators are still attempting to identify the juvenile.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Victorville Station at 760-241-2911. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.

