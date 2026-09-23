18-Year-Old Hesperia Man On Probation Among Two Arrested After Illegal Firearms Seized In Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two men were arrested after deputies recovered several firearms, including two AR-style rifles classified as assault weapons under California law, during a search of a Victorville residence, authorities said.

On Tuesday, September 22, 2026, deputies assigned to the Victorville City Gang Impact Team conducted an investigation into the alleged illegal possession of firearms by Victor Prado, 18, of Hesperia, according to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The investigation led deputies to serve a search warrant at approximately 5 p.m. at a residence in the 14000 block of Outer Hesperia Road.

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During the search, deputies reported recovering two AR-style rifles configured as assault weapons, a 7.62-caliber Mini Draco pistol, a pistol-grip shotgun and a Polymer80 handgun.

Multiple large-capacity magazines, including drum and extended magazines, were also recovered, authorities said.

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Investigators determined Prado was on active probation and prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition. He was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Javier Segura, 52, of Victorville, was also arrested on suspicion of multiple felony weapons offenses, including possession of an assault weapon and possession of a large-capacity magazine.

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Both men were booked at the High Desert Detention Center.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001. Anonymous tips may be submitted by calling or texting “Report” to We-Tip at 844-909-3006 or through the Sheriff’s Department’s online reporting system.

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