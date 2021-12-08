18-year-old from Hesperia shot and killed in Rancho Cucamonga

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An 18-year-old from Hesperia was shot and killed in Rancho Cucamonga, officials confirmed.

On Friday, December 3, 2021, deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff’s Station responded to a report of shots heard behind the Lowe’s located on the corner of Foothill Boulevard and Milliken Avenue in Rancho Cucamonga.

According to a sheriff’s news release, deputies arrived, they found a male subject, identified as Gabriel Ulloa, lying in the street. Deputies escorted Rancho Cucamonga Fire personnel into the scene where they pronounced Ulloa deceased.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Specialized Investigations – Homicide Detail at 909-387-3570. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.