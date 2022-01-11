18-year-old from Apple Valley arrested for sex crimes against a minor

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An 18-year-old resident of Apple Valley, was arrested for sex crimes against a minor, officials said.

It happened on January 2, 2022, when Deputy Mammolito from the Apple Valley Police Department responded to a report of sexual abuse involving the suspect identified as Andrew Wright.

Sheriff’s officials said Deputy Mammolito conducted an extensive investigation and discovered evidence that Wright committed the crime.

Wright was arrested and booked into the High Desert Detention Center for lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 and oral copulation of a child 14 years of age or younger. He is scheduled to appear in the Victorville Superior Court on January 11, 2022, and is being held in lieu of $250,000 bail.

Authorities had no other information available for release and asked anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Mammolito at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

