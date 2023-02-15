18-year-old fleeing from a house party in Victorville involved in hit-and-run crash

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An 18-year-old partygoer was arrested after attempting to flee from police and causing a hit-and-run accident.

It happened on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at approximately 10:19 p.m., in the 14000 block of Polo Road in Victorville.

Deputies responded to a party disturbance and upon arrival, they observed a large number of people fleeing the area.

According to a sheriff’s news release, Deputy Stanley attempted a traffic stop on a gray BMW, driving without headlights on. The driver, later identified as Aden Clark, a resident of Barstow, failed to yield and accelerated at a high rate of speed.

“Clark failed to stop at stop signs and drove recklessly through residential neighborhoods. During the pursuit, an unrelated driver was yielding to the emergency lights and sirens when Clark collided into his vehicle and continued driving,” stated the news release.

The pursuit lasted over a mile until Clark parked the vehicle on Lippazan Court where he was arrested. Deputies booked Clark into custody for felony evading a peace officer with a disregard for safety, and misdemeanor hit and run with property damage.

Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact Deputy Stanley at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

