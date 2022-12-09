18-year-old arrested for willfully discharging a gun in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An 18-year-old was arrested for willfully discharging a gun in Adelanto, officials said.

On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 2:01pm, Deputy J. Sandles was conducting a law enforcement interview outside a residence near El Mirage Road and Muskrat in Adelanto, when he heard two gunshots approximately 75 to 100 yards away.

Officials said the deputy saw a black Mercedes leaving the area. Deputies stopped the vehicle and contacted the driver, Nathan Inzunza, a resident of Los Angeles, and two passengers.

‘Through investigation, deputies learned Inzunza had just purchased the gun and wanted to try shooting it. Houses are located to the south and east of where he was shooting. Inside the vehicle, Deputy Sandles located an unserialized 9mm handgun,” stated a sheriff’s news release.

Nathan Inzunza was arrested without incident and booked at High Desert Detention Center. He is currently being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy J. Sandles, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or www.wetip.com.

