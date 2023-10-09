18-year-old arrested after vandalizing a car in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police arrested an 18-year-old after he vandalized a vehicle in Adelanto.

On Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at 9:55 p.m., deputies responded to a vehicle vandalism in the 18100 block of Poinciana.

According to the caller, a male adult was seen breaking into a vehicle outside the residence. Deputies arrived and found the victim’s vehicle with a window broken.

Through investigation, deputies were able to locate the suspect, Elijah Alvarez, at a residence in the 10900 block of Bartlett Ave.

Elijah Alvarez was arrested for vandalism and booked at the High Desert Detention Center. He is currently being held in lieu of $10,000.00 bail.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy A. Jauregui, at the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station, 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

