18-year-old-arrested after striking a deputy during an investigation in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif (VVNG.com) — Officials said that Marc Wesley Fullwood, an 18-year-old, Victorville resident was arrested for obstruction after striking a deputy during an investigation.

On Monday, May 1, 2023, at 3:56 pm, deputies responded to a 911 call in the 11000 block of Continental Court in Adelanto.

According to the caller, a male adult wearing all-black clothing attempted to break into homes.

When Deputy S. Alvarez arrived, he saw the suspect, later identified as Marc Wesley Fullwood, walking down the street, officials said.

“Deputy Alvarez contacted Fullwood, who immediately struck Deputy Alvarez in the face and continued to be combative until he was taken into custody. Marc Wesley Fullwood was arrested for obstructing a peace officer and booked at High Desert Detention Center,” stated officials.

According to public arrest records, the suspect was released on bail just before noon on May 4th.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy A. Salazar, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

