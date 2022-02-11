18-year-old arrested after pursuit ends in a crash near Challenger Elementary in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A loaded handgun was recovered after an 18-year-old from Adelanto led deputies on a pursuit in Victorville.

It happened on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at about 12:43 pm, when deputies from the Victorville Police Department attempted a traffic stop on a silver 2006 Dodge Charger.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Paslak told VVNG the driver later identified as Coffee Brown, a resident of Adelanto, did not comply and a pursuit ensued.

Debbie Glor, commented in the VVNG Facebook group and said she was waiting at El Evado and Mojave Roads when the pursuit went past her. “He almost nailed me and then the police car came flying through the intersection it was scary as heck,” she stated.

Brown continued to evade deputies until he lost control of the vehicle near Challenger Elementary School along the 14700 block of Hopland Stree and fled on foot.

Deputies searched the area and located the suspect as well as a handgun. Sheriff’s officials did not say if the gun was thrown during the pursuit or found inside the vehicle.

Brown was arrested and booked into the High Desert Detention Center for VC2800.2(A) Evading/Pursuit, PC23900 Altering Firearm ID, PC25850(A) Carrying a loaded Firearm, PC32310 Manufacturing a large Capacity Magazine, and PC594(A)(1) Vandalisim or Defacing of Property.

According to public arrest records, Coffee Brown posted bail and was released from custody on 2/10 at 12:08 am.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

