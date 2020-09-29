18-year-old airlifted after rollover crash on I-15 in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Sunday night rollover crash on the 15 freeway left an 18-year-old driver critically injured.

It happened on September 27th at about 7:00 PM on the southbound I-15 between Roy Rogers and Mojave Drive in Victorville.

California Highway Patrol officials said the teen was traveling in a 1999 Ford Ranger when he made an unsafe lane change and collided with a tractor-trailer combination.

The Ford overturned and came to a stop on its side along the right shoulder of the freeway.

Victorville City Firefighters responded and used extrication tools to remove the male. The young driver sustained blunt force head trauma. He was transported by ground ambulance to Victor Valley Global Medical Center and subsequently flown via a Reach Helicopter to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.

The driver of the semi, a 56-year-old male from Bakersfield was not injured. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Victorville CHP station at 760-241-1186.

