18 firearms seized and 11 felony arrests made during Operation Consequences: November 4 – November 10, 2023

Between November 4, 2023, and November 10, 2023, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Gangs/Narcotics Division, along with deputies from patrol stations, contacted suspects at various locations in Highland, Victorville, Hesperia, Grand Terrace, Adelanto, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Rancho Cucamonga.

During those contacts, investigators contacted gang members and persons prohibited from possessing firearms. As a result, investigators seized over four pounds of methamphetamine and fentanyl combined, 18 firearms, three being ghost guns, and made 11 felony arrests.

The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors authorized funds to assist with county-wide crime suppression.

(Photo: SBSD Headquarters)

The intent is to provide additional funding to the Sheriff’s Department, allowing for increased law enforcement services related to quality-of-life issues affecting the communities in our county.

Operation Consequences will focus on conducting targeted crime suppression operations in the High Desert and the Sheriff’s jurisdiction surrounding the city of San Bernardino. The operation will include personnel from the Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and patrol stations, as well as California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Probation, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and Department of Homeland Security Investigations.

(Photo: SBSD Headquarters)

Operation Consequences will take place over the next several months to curb violent crime, disrupt and dismantle targeted criminal street gangs, and locate and arrest criminals who are illegally possessing, manufacturing, and trafficking firearms.

List of locations:

1600 Block of La Praix St, Highland

14500 Block of Mojave Dr, Victorville

16000 Block of Pine St, Hesperia

12000 Block of Oakwood Ave, Hesperia

22800 Block of Brentwood St, Grand Terrace

14500 Block of Scottsdale Cir, Adelanto

13500 Block of Third St, Victorville

75800 Block of Thousand Palms, Riverside

1200 Block of 27th St, San Bernardino

6500 Block of Milliken Ave, Rancho Cucamonga

(Photo: SBSD Headquarters)

