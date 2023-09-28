18 arrested and 57 firearms seized during Operation Consequences: September 16-22

Between September 16, 2023, and September 22, 2023, investigators with the Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and multiple patrol stations, along with personnel from San Bernardino Police Department, California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Probation, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and Department of Homeland Security Investigations continued the targeted crime suppression efforts of Operation Consequences.

During the one-week period, which included a focused operation in the city of San Bernardino and the Sheriff’s jurisdiction surrounding the city of San Bernardino on September 22, 2023, 10 search warrants were served in Twentynine Palms, Highland, San Bernardino, Muscoy, Upland, Victorville, Devore, Ontario, and Rialto.

Investigators made 18 felony arrests and seized 57 firearms, 10 of which were unserialized (ghost guns.) In addition, investigators located and seized over one and one-half pounds of narcotics.

The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors authorized funds to assist with county-wide crime suppression. The intent is to provide additional funding to the Sheriff’s Department, allowing for increased law enforcement services related to quality-of-life issues affecting the communities in our county.

Operation Consequences will focus on conducting targeted crime suppression operations and parole and probation checks, in the High Desert and the Sheriff’s jurisdiction surrounding the city of San Bernardino.

The operation will include personnel from the Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and patrol stations, as well as California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Probation, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and Department of Homeland Security Investigations.

Operation Consequences will take place over the next several months to curb violent crime, disrupt and dismantle targeted criminal street gangs, and locate and arrest criminals who are illegally possessing, manufacturing, and trafficking firearms.

List of locations:

6300 Block of Palmview Ave, Twentynine Palms

1100 Block of Wilson St, San Bernardino

3000 Block of Pennsylvania Ave, Muscoy

100 Block of N. 13th St, Upland

17900 Block of Hillcrest Dr, Devore

14800 Block of Saguaro St, Victorville

800 Block of Woodlawn Ave, Devore

1800 Block of S. Date Ave, Rialto

900 Block of S. Caldwell Ave, Ontario

7300 Block of Cunningham St, Highland

