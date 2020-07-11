All News
17-year-old Victorville girl dies from injuries after crash on La Mesa Rd and Cantina Dr
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 17-year-old Victorville girl critically hurt in a traffic accident earlier this week has died from her injuries, the family confirmed.
It happened at about 7:10 PM on July 8, 2020, at the intersection of La Mesa Road and Cantina Drive in Victorville and involved a white Honda and a gray Dodge Charger.
Upon arrival, first responders found the young female driver of the Honda identified by family as Alexia Nevalee Aguilar unresponsive.
Alexia was rushed by ambulance to Desert Valley Hospital and subsequently airlifted to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center. “They restarted her heart there and had her airlifted,” stated her aunt, Destiny Redmond, in a Gofundme account.
Destiny said the doctors did everything they could for Alexa but her injuries were too severe to save her and after an entire day of her being on life support, on July 9th at 5:32 PM she was officially pronounced deceased. According to Destiny, Alexia’s organs will be donated. “My sister says it’s what she would have wanted.”
The heartbreaking accident has sparked outrage from Eagle Ranch residents who feel more needs to be done at the recently opened intersection of Cantina and La Mesa that connects to Highway 395.
“It’s sad that this is what it takes before they put a 4-way stop or a light,” commented Jason Harris. Tina Pratt Lira agreed with Jason and said the current 2-way stop sign is dangerous.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said the driver of the Dodge did not have injuries requiring medical transport and the cause of the collision is still under investigation by the Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT).
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.
If you would like to donate to her Gofundme, please use the following link: Alexia Nevalee Aguilar Funeral
To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
ADS
Latest News
19-year-old facing child porn charges in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 19-year-old is facing child pornography charges in Victorville. Cesar Ramirez was arrested on July 10,...
17-year-old Victorville girl dies from injuries after crash on La Mesa Rd and Cantina Dr
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 17-year-old Victorville girl critically hurt in a traffic accident earlier this week has died from...
Victorville City issued 180 illegal firework citations and confiscated over 500 pounds
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The City of Victorville issued 180 citations and confiscated 532 pounds of fireworks during the 4th...
Bullhead City, AZ to close beaches on weekends through September amid COVID-19
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ — Bullhead City Mayor Tom Brady issued a proclamation on July 7, 2020, closing down all City...
Pregnant Woman from Hesperia Becomes Second In California to Die from COVID-19
HESPERIA, Calif. — A 32-year-old pregnant woman from Hesperia died on June 26 from COVID-19, becoming the second pregnant woman...
Trending
-
All News3 weeks ago
Pedestrian killed on Highway 138 Wednesday
-
All News4 weeks ago
Sheriff’s Department says foul play not suspected after Black man found hanging in tree near Victorville City Library
-
All News4 weeks ago
Sheriff’s officials release new details into the hanging death of Malcolm Harsch
-
All News3 weeks ago
Woman found dead inside parked van in Apple Valley
-
All News3 weeks ago
Missing Victorville woman found dead in a field, boyfriend still missing
-
All News3 weeks ago
Coroner ID’s woman killed on Highway 138 as Markella Smith, 25
-
All News3 weeks ago
Suicide apparent in death of Malcolm Harsch, family provides statement after reviewing footage
-
All News4 weeks ago
UPDATE: MISSING TEEN FOUND SAFE