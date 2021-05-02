17-year-old shot and killed in Adelanto, suspect arrested

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 17-year-old shot and killed Saturday in Adelanto was identified as Angel Martinez.

On Saturday, May 1, 2021, at 11:55 a.m., deputies from the Sheriff’s Adelanto Station responded to the 10000 block of Joshua Street for a reported shooting.

Deputies discovered Martinez suffered a gunshot injury while inside his residence. Martinez was taken to a local hospital but ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Homicide detectives responded to conduct the investigation.

Detectives learned the suspect, Tyrese Lawrence, 20, a resident of Victorville, was involved in an argument with an adult male at the location. Tyrese and the adult male were previously known to each other, officials said.

According to a sheriff’s news release, “Following the argument, Lawrence left the residence and later returned with a firearm. Lawrence intentionally discharged the firearm into the occupied residence from the roadway before he forced his way inside. Lawrence shot Martinez and fled from the residence.”

(Tyrese Lawrence, 20 years old, resident of Victorville)

On Sunday, May 2, 2021, Lawrence was apprehended by the Sheriff’s Specialized Enforcement Division. Lawrence was booked into Central Detention Center for violation of Penal Code 187(a); Murder.

