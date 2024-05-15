17-Year-Old Leads Police on High-Speed Chase, Crashes into Victorville Home Causing Gas Leak

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) –A routine traffic stop in Victorville escalated into a pursuit when the 17-year-old driver failed to stop and crashed into a home, resulting in a gas leak.

On Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at approximately 1:12 a.m. Deputy Puga from the Victorville Police Department initiated a traffic stop on a 2016 White Dodge Charger. The driver failed to yield, and a pursuit ensued.

The juvenile driver, whose name has not been disclosed due to age, initially attempted to evade police, driving at a high rate of speed through local area streets before crashing into a garage and a gas meter.

Post-accident, authorities promptly evacuated nearby homes as a safety precaution and successfully located the suspect on the roof of a neighboring residence.

Through investigation, it was found the vehicle was reported stolen out of Adelanto and the suspect did not have permission to drive the vehicle.

Consequently, the juvenile was apprehended and is now facing multiple charges including Grand Theft Auto (V.C. 10851), Possession of a Stolen Vehicle (P.C. 496D), Conspiracy (P.C. 182), and Vandalism causing damages in excess of $400 (P.C. 594(b)(1)). The suspect has been booked at High Desert Juvenile Detention Center following these events.

The Victorville Police Department is actively seeking additional information related to this incident. Members of the public with any relevant information are encouraged to contact the Victorville Police Station at (760)241-2911 or the Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760)956-5001.

For those preferring to remain anonymous, tips can be submitted through the We-Tip hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463), or online at the We-Tip website, www.wetip.com.





