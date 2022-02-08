17-year-old girl from Whittier killed in head-on crash on El Mirage Road

EL MIRAGE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner identified a 17-year-old girl killed in a head-on crash as Jazmine Monique Padilla, a resident of Whittier.

On Friday, February 4, 2022, at approximately 6:35 am, Padilla was driving a 2010 Nissan Altima westbound on El Mirage Road, west of Twin Rock Road, at an elevated speed, officials said.

A 26-year-old male from El Mirage was driving a 1975 Chevrolet C10 pickup eastbound on El Mirage Road, approaching the Nissan Altima from the opposite direction.

According to a California Highway Patrol news release, “for reasons still under investigation, one of the drivers crossed into the opposing traffic lane resulting in a head-on crash.”

Padilla sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on-scene by emergency personnel at 6:57 am.

The driver of the Chevrolet C10 pickup received major injuries and was flown via helicopter to Loma Linda University Medical Center for treatment. An update on his condition was not available.

This incident is still under investigation by Officer J. Jarvis of the California Highway Patrol, Victorville Area office. Anyone who witnessed or has any information regarding this crash is urged to call (760) 241-1186.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.