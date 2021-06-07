17-year-old from Victorville killed in Lucerne Valley crash identified

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner identified a teen driver killed after crashing with a tractor-trailer as Reuben White, 17, a resident of Victorville.

On June 5th at about 7:53 am, Reuben White, was driving a 2015 Chevy Traverse northbound on SR-247, north of Lake Street, when for reasons still unknown, he lost control of his vehicle causing it to leave the roadway and into the soft dirt.

California HIghway Patrol officials said as he attempted to regain control of the vehicle he traversed the northbound lane and into path of a southbound 2017 Freightliner combined with a 53-foot trailer.

The driver of the Freigtliner attempted hard braking but was unable to avoid crashing onto the right side of the Chevrolet.

San Bernardino County Fire responded and upon arrival, pronounced White deceased at the scene.

A witness said the driver of the semi was devastated and very emotional over the accident.

The California Highway Patrol Victorville Station is handling the investigation.

