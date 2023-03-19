17-year-old arrested for the murder of Donald Sullivan in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities arrested a 17-year-old teenager for the murder of Donald Sullivan on St. Patrick’s Day in Adelanto.

On Friday, March 17, 2023, at 6:15 p.m., deputies from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to the 14400 block of Clemson Court, in Adelanto, for a report of an assault with a weapon.

When deputies arrived, they located the 30-year-old victim lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. Sullivan was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

(Photo: Marcos DelVillar)

The suspect was identified as a 17-year-old male resident of Adelanto and arrested without incident.

Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail responded and assumed the investigation.

Authorities did not provide a possible motive for the shooting and said no further details were available for release.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Homicide Detail at 909-890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.

