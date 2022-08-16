Adelanto News
17-year-old arrested after robbing an Elote Man in Adelanto
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 17-year-old was arrested after robbing a street vendor more commonly referred to as the “Elote Man” in Adelanto.
It happened on Sunday, August 13, 2022, at about 3:28 pm, in the area of Costello Drive and Davinci Court.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG the teen suspect approached a street vendor and asked him to make change for a larger bill.
“When the vendor/victim took money out for change, the suspect grabbed the vendor’s money and fled on foot. The suspect was located in a yard nearby and taken into custody,” stated Rodriguez.
The spokeswoman said the vendor was not injured and the suspect was booked at the High Desert Juvenile Hall for robbery.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News4 days ago
No gunshot victims located after reports of a shooting at Silverado High School in Victorville (VIDEO)
-
All News5 days ago
Suspect airlifted after standoff ends in deputy involved shooting in Eagle Ranch
-
All News4 days ago
Motorcyclist dies after accident on Bear Valley Road in Victorville
-
Adelanto News5 days ago
Construction begins on first phase of Adelanto Towne Center at Mojave and Highway 395
-
All News4 days ago
One person killed in Thursday night crash on US Highway 395 in Victorville
-
Adelanto News4 days ago
Adelanto man released from custody after arranging to meet a minor at a park
-
Adelanto News4 days ago
Lancaster man arrested after woman heard screaming from an apartment in Adelanto
-
All News4 days ago
Victorville City Planning Commission approves new all-inclusive elderly care facility