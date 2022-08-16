17-year-old arrested after robbing an Elote Man in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 17-year-old was arrested after robbing a street vendor more commonly referred to as the “Elote Man” in Adelanto.

It happened on Sunday, August 13, 2022, at about 3:28 pm, in the area of Costello Drive and Davinci Court.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG the teen suspect approached a street vendor and asked him to make change for a larger bill.

“When the vendor/victim took money out for change, the suspect grabbed the vendor’s money and fled on foot. The suspect was located in a yard nearby and taken into custody,” stated Rodriguez.

The spokeswoman said the vendor was not injured and the suspect was booked at the High Desert Juvenile Hall for robbery.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.