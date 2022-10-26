17-year-old and 2 adults arrested in Adelanto, loaded guns found inside stolen car

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 17-year-old wanted on a no-bail warrant is back in jail after he was found with a loaded handgun inside a stolen vehicle, officials said.

On Monday, October 24, 2022, at 2:24 p.m., Deputy M. Lewis conducted a vehicle check on a 2018 White Nissan Sentra parked on the side of the road, near the intersection of Star Street and Christopher Street in Adelanto.

Sheriff’s officials said the teenager was seen reaching under the front seat of the vehicle and then immediately attempted to flee on foot when the deputy saw him.

“The juvenile was apprehended after a short foot pursuit and found to have a no-bail warrant. A loaded .45 caliber handgun was located under the seat of the vehicle,” stated the release.

Two other men at vehicle, identified as 25-year-old Daeyshawn Wimbley and 22-year-old Samajaion Shaw, both residents of Adelanto, were detained. Wimbley was in possession of a loaded 9mm, unserialized, handgun and Shaw was wanted out of Glendale California on a felony warrant.

The vehicle was found to have been stolen during a carjacking in Victorville on Sunday, October 23, 2022.

The juvenile was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention and Assessment Center in Apple Valley. Wimbley and Shaw were arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy M. Lewis, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

